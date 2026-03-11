Caroline Voaden has secured a parliamentary debate on the impact of bank closures in rural communities as she continues campaigning to restore banking services in Totnes.
The backbench business debate, which has gained cross-party support, will examine how the loss of bank branches affects rural areas and whether the current rules used to decide where banking hubs are placed are too restrictive.
Totnes lost its final bank branch earlier this year when Lloyds Bank closed its doors.
Following the announcement of the closure, Ms Voaden called on LINK — the body responsible for assessing banking access — to approve a banking hub for the town.
LINK declined the request, prompting the MP to launch a campaign urging the organisation to reconsider.
The campaign included a petition attracting thousands of signatures, calls for the Prime Minister to intervene, and meetings with ministers at the Treasury.
However, LINK maintained its decision, citing stricter eligibility guidance introduced in September 2024.
Under the revised rules, assessments focus primarily on access to cash rather than the availability of wider banking services such as in-person support or business banking.
Critics say the criteria mean some communities can be judged to have sufficient provision even if the nearest bank branch is up to 30 minutes away.
Ms Voaden said communities across the country were being left without adequate services.
“Right across the country, communities are missing out on banking hubs thanks to rules which fail to account for the lived realities of residents, businesses, and the wider area,” she said.
“The government cannot continue to turn a blind eye as banking deserts grow in rural areas like ours.”
She added that the campaign to secure a banking hub for Totnes would continue.
“I promised my campaign was not over when LINK once again denied Totnes a banking hub,” she said. “There is so much more to a bank than cash and it is time the legislation reflected that.”
A date for the parliamentary debate has yet to be announced.
