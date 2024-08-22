Torquay Girls’ Grammar School has another year of exceptional GCSE results with an increase in the number of top grade 9s awarded.
Torquay Girl’s Grammar School has had another year of exceptional GCSE results, showcasing the hard work, dedication, and academic excellence of our students. This year’s results are a testament to the resilience and commitment of our entire school community, with many students achieving top grades across a wide range of subjects.
Almost half of all students achieved at least 5 or more grades 8 or 9, which is an incredible achievement.
Ms Forster, the Headteacher, said, "our students have worked really hard, and today is about celebrating their achievement and supporting them with their next steps. I am incredibly proud of every single student and delighted that many of them have chosen to come back to the Sixth Form at TGGS."
Students achieved some incredible results in individual subjects, with Tiffany Tai and Erin Dawkins both achieving grade 9s across all subjects.
Millie Beer, Charlotte Dodd, Jasmine Goodland, Mathea Leung, Noor Shariff, and Sophia Sutton achieved all grades 8 & 9, with a further fifth of our students securing grades 9-7 in every one of their subjects, including English and Maths.
These remarkable achievements reflect their dedication, consistent effort, and passion for learning.
We are incredibly proud of all our students and their fantastic achievements in this year’s GCSEs. All have demonstrated what is possible through hard work and a positive attitude towards their studies. Their success is a testament not only to their personal commitment but also to the support of our outstanding teachers and the broader school community.
As we celebrate these results, we also look forward to supporting all our students as they take the next steps in their educational journeys. Whether they are continuing their studies at TGGS or moving on to new challenges, we are confident that they will continue to thrive and achieve great things.”
While demand for places in TGGS Sixth Form is very high this year, it is not too late to apply to study A Levels. If you are interested in a place, please see their website for their Sixth Form Prospectus. You can contact Ellie Gale, Head of Sixth Form, or her Sixth Form Team at [email protected] or call 01803 653756.