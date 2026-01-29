Hele’s School in Plympton has been awarded the Silver Space Education Quality Mark for its science teaching, with particular recognition for its work using space to enrich the curriculum.
The award, run by ESERO-UK, recognises schools that use space science as a context for learning across subjects, work with external organisations and share resources beyond the classroom.
Hele’s received the accolade following an in-depth assessment, which highlighted the school’s whole-school approach to science education.
Inspectors noted that space and STEM subjects are embedded not only in lessons but also in a wide-ranging enrichment programme, including trips to the National Space Centre and the school’s annual Combined Cadet Force event, Borrow the Moon.
Through the initiative, the school temporarily hosts real lunar samples, which are then shared with the wider community.
The assessor also praised the standard of students’ work and pointed to the school’s large STEM aspirations mural as a visible sign of its commitment to science education.
Principal Emma Clapham said the award reflected the enthusiasm of both staff and pupils, describing it as recognition of “our outstanding commitment to space-themed STEM education across the whole school”.
She added that students had embraced the challenges and opportunities created by the programme.
Alongside classroom teaching, the assessment highlighted extracurricular opportunities, including participation in a national space design competition and links between science lessons and the school’s careers programme.
The school has also arranged virtual work experience placements with Airbus UK.
STEM Learning’s STEM Support Programme Manager, Alex Brown, said schools receiving the award demonstrate sustained commitment to high-quality STEM education, adding that Hele’s was “a great example” of how space science can be used to inspire students.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.