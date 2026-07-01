Residents have been given insight about how storm-damaged homes in Torcross will be protected and when works will begin.
The coastal village was battered by brutal storms in January and February, which not only damaged properties along the promenade, but dramatically washed away a huge section of the A379, known as the Slapton Line.
That damage has effectively rendered Torcross as a cul-de-sac, with residents and visitors from the likes of Slapton, Stoke Fleming, Strete and Dartmouth having to take alternative routes to reach Torcross.
A major development happened in May when it was announced almost £20 million would be spent by the Environment Agency shoring up sea defences that protect homes and businesses.
But the cash is not targeted at repairing the road, with cash for that being sought through the government’s Structures Fund.
At the event this week (Tuesday 30 June) at Stokenham Village Hall, co-ordinated by local MP Caroline Voaden (Liberal Democrat, South Devon), residents were given information by the Environment Agency about when the works might begin.
Throughout the whole event, which lasted from 1pm-7pm, it was estimated around 300 people attended.
It revealed that the car park nearest Torcross would be taken over by the project team starting from August, but access to the public toilets and General Sherman tank memorial would be maintained. A diversion of the South West Coast path would also be enacted.
While much of the construction material will be delivered by road, the larger 1-3 tonne and 6-10 tonne rock will be delivered by sea, and brought to the shore on barges.
The rocks will be dropped off near the shoreline from the barges at high tide between September and November, and collected by excavator at low tide. The smaller 1-3 tonne rocks will be stockpiled, while the larger ones will be strung out, creating a temporary protective line of rock armour parallel to the works.
Rock revetment work will take place in October with five-metre panels installed per tide, while piling works at the slipway and car park defences, including repairing the car park storm breach, will happen in March next year.
Completion of all the works is predicted to happen by June 2027.
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