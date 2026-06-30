Devon County Council has announced it will subsidise a new summer season bus service between Dartmouth Pontoon and Slapton village.
The new service, run by the operators Country Bus and Tally Ho, will run from Monday, June 29, through to Saturday, August 29, 2026.
Stops for the 93T bus will include Dartmouth Pontoon, Stoke Fleming, Blackpool Sands, Strete (King Arms car park), and Slapton village.
A spokesperson for Devon County Council said: “We are helping to fund the service following winter storms that washed away a large section of the A379 at Slapton, leaving the road impassable.”
Businesses and residents based in Slapton had previously complained after being “cut off” from public transport links.
Several traders said they had lost business because visitors were unable to reach the village.
Councillor Julian Brazil, Devon County Council’s local Member for Kingsbridge, and Leader of the council, said: “It’s crucial that the council supports our local residents and businesses during these difficult times.”
Country Bus and Tally Ho will jointly operate the service Monday to Saturday, with half-hour routes from Dartmouth Pontoon to Slapton village at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4:30pm.
Journeys from Slapton village to Dartmouth Pontoon will run at 9:30am, 11am, 1pm, and 2:30pm.
The new service has been designed to complement Stagecoach’s 93 service, which will continue to operate at existing times between Dartmouth and Strete before continuing onwards to Kingsbridge.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for transportation, said: “Although the A379 is closed now due to storm damage, shops, pubs and tourist attractions in Slapton are still open for trade and custom.
“We are laying on this new summer season bus route to encourage visitors to the area and to provide a public transport alternative to using the car.”
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