Baker Estates has officially broken ground at its much-anticipated Norden Meadows development, on land off Alvington Hill, in Kingsbridge, marking the start of construction on 52 new homes.
In a special ceremony to celebrate the milestone, students from Kingsbridge Community College (KCC), which neighbours the development site, joined Deputy Managing Director Graham Hutton at Baker Estates.
The event was the start of Baker Estates’ commitment to supporting local communities and engaging young people in the construction and development process.
The new Kingsbridge development will deliver a range of two, three, four, and five bedroom homes, and two bedroom apartments designed to meet local housing needs and built with the company’s signature focus on quality, design, and sustainability.
“We’re delighted to finally start work on this exciting new housing project in Kingsbridge,” said Graham Hutton, Deputy Managing Director of Baker Estates. “We were pleased to have students from Kingsbridge Community College join us for the groundbreaking — and we look forward to inviting them back again when we unveil our show home in the summer.
“Our development will also support around 80 new jobs from a number of different trades which will all be employed by local and regional firms.”
The students, who are currently studying construction related subjects had the opportunity to learn more about the building process and the range of skills involved in delivering a new housing development.
Mrs Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, added: “We’re really pleased to see Baker Estates involving our students at this early stage. It’s a valuable, hands-on learning experience and a great example of how local businesses can work together with education establishments to benefit the community.”
Norden Meadows will include landscaped public spaces, sustainable building features, and improved pedestrian links to the surrounding area. There will be 11 affordable rent properties through Teign Housing and four shared ownership homes available.
