Drivers and cyclists are being urged to take extra care ahead of this year’s Dartmouth Triathlon, as changes to the cycling route are expected to bring increased activity on local roads in the coming weeks.
Due to the ongoing condition of the Slapton Line, organisers have confirmed that the cycling leg will follow an alternative route. Starting at Blackpool Sands, competitors will travel through the village before heading towards Dartmouth. The course then joins the A3122 and continues along Three Mile Lane and Totnes Road, looping back down to Strete. Multiple laps will be completed depending on the race category.
It marks the first time since 2018, when the Slapton Line was last washed away, that the event has used this route. With the triathlon approaching, cyclists are expected to begin practising along the course, increasing the number of riders on already narrow and winding roads.
Local resident and competitor Jon Ingham, who will be taking part for the third consecutive year, has shared advice to improve safety for both cyclists and drivers.
He said: “Most people will know that since 2022, the Highway Code has recommended drivers provide a 1.5-metre passing distance around bikes.
“That’s not always possible on our roads and lanes, but, in general, it’s helpful to wait for cyclists in the same places we pause for other cars.”
Mr Ingham highlighted particular concerns along the A379 near Swannaton Road, where he has experienced drivers attempting to pass in tight spaces.
He said: “I’ve had several drivers try to squeeze past me on my bike on the narrow stretch of the A379 up to Swannaton Road.”
Similar caution is advised on Three Mile Lane, where cyclists are likely to be travelling at higher speeds. Drivers may need to wait longer for safe overtaking opportunities, although natural slow points such as hills and junctions should provide safer passing moments.
Mr Ingham has also highlighted the downhill stretch of the A379 from Strete to Blackpool Sands, particularly on race day. Cyclists are expected to reach high speeds on the descent, often exceeding those of vehicles.
Mr Ingham said: “If possible, please hang back and don’t overtake riders shooting down the hill as this may force them to slow down behind you, which they will obviously find quite frustrating when they’re trying to race.”
He added that participants would appreciate the support and patience of road users both during the race and in the lead-up period.
Mr Ingham is also seeking sponsorship for the work of Ukrainian Action Team Devon.
Based locally in Stoke Gabriel, they are currently raising funds and procuring vehicles and aid for their 16th mission to the Polish border, where the vans and trucks will be picked up and delivered to support evacuations at the frontline.
Team Devon drives a convoy of trucks every six to eight weeks to Ukraine and is the most prolific supporter of the UK charity Ukrainian Action.
This mission, taking place at the end of May, will include the 100th vehicle the team has delivered.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.