Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 11 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 4 was down from 23 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,319 people in hospital with Covid as of February 4.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 20% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 20 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 2.