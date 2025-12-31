Youngsters often play with their food - yet this young seal has worked out the right way to eat her meal.
Seals must learn to eat their fish head first - so the fins and bones don't get stuck on the way down.
This is a good time of year to see seals around our shores, we are seeing more whilst they shelter from the heavy seas.
Young seals tire easily, they can be found resting on beaches, slipways and other sheltered and sometimes, overly busy locations - they do this to rest, digest their food and get some well deserved sleep.
The Seal Project advises not to approach or touch wild seals.
They are wild creatures, born with teeth, claws and zoonotic diseases.
If concerned call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.
