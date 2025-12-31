The Royal Navy tracked a Russian submarine through the English Channel in a coordinated three-day operation with NATO allies.
This comes as the UK has seen a 30 per cent increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters in the past two years.
A specialist Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron and RFA tanker Tidesurge shadowed the Russian Kilo-class submarine Krasnodar and accompanying tug boat Altay as they sailed westward from the North Sea, through the Strait of Dover and into the English Channel.
The operation is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguard the integrity of UK waters and protect national security through the government’s Plan for Change.
The Merlin helicopter, based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose in Cornwall, remained embarked on RFA Tidesurge throughout the operation.
Expert aircrew were prepared to pivot to anti-submarine operations if Krasnodar had dived below the surface.
The Russian submarine sailed on the surface through the Channel despite stormy weather conditions sweeping the UK and passed between the South Hams and Brittany.
Commanding Officer of RFA Tidesurge, Captain James Allen, said: “There is nothing like a Russian submarine to focus the mind for any mariner.
“Our tasking over the course of three days involved the teamwork and professionalism of all RFA Tidesurge ship’s company, embarked 814 Naval Air Squadron Atlantic Flight and interoperability with near regional NATO allies.”
Lieutenant Commander David Emery, Flight Commander of 814 Naval Air Squadron’s Atlantic Flight said:
“Maintaining an overt presence and continued over watch of Russian vessels in UK waters is vital for national security.
“The flexibility and professionalism of the crew of RFA Tidesurge allows us to project our helicopter wherever, day or night, in the maritime environment.”
The Royal Navy continued to track Krasnodar and Altay until the Russians reached the northwest of France, near the island of Ushant, handing over the shadowing task to a NATO ally.
