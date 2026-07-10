Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity recently held a special anniversary event to celebrate 30 years of supporting local healthcare.
The event brought together many of the people who have supported the charity over the past three decades, providing an opportunity to thank the individuals, families, community groups, local businesses and organisations whose generosity has helped make things better for people using health and care services.
Established in 1996, it has funded projects and initiatives that enhance patient care beyond what can be provided through NHS funding alone.
Over the past year, the charity has supported more than 50 different services and teams across acute, community and adult social care services. This has included funding specialist equipment to improve comfort for people receiving cancer treatment, creating opportunities for young adult carers to build confidence and resilience and supporting projects that enhance the environments where care is provided.
Its work with Make Southwest has helped bring art into healthcare settings, creating more welcoming spaces for patients, visitors and staff.
Guests at the event heard stories of the impact that charitable support continues to have across Torbay and South Devon and reflected on the fundraising activities, donations and acts of generosity that have helped shape the charity’s work over the last 30 years.
Dr Martin Beaman, Chair, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “For 30 years, our charity has supported projects that enhance care, improve environments and create opportunities for patients, families and colleagues. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the charity over the years.”
Becky Chown, Fundraising Manager added: “While this anniversary is an opportunity to look back and celebrate all that has been achieved, it is also a chance to reflect on the strength of support for our NHS across Torbay and South Devon. We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished over the past 30 years and grateful to everyone who continues to support our charity and the communities we serve.”
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