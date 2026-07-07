A memorial statue created as a symbol of love, remembrance and comfort for families affected by baby loss has been damaged beyond repair at Derriford Hospital’s Forever and Always Garden.
The incident, which also saw items stolen from a shed within the garden and plaques damaged, is believed to have taken place overnight between 29 and 30 June.
The garden, run by the Phoebe Hoskin Trust, provides a peaceful space where bereaved parents and loved ones can reflect, remember and feel connected to them.
Jade Hoskin, founder of the charity, said the damage had been “absolutely heartbreaking”, explaining that while the statue may appear to some as simply an object, for grieving families it represents their children, their memories and the love they continue to carry.
“The Forever and Always Garden is so much more than a garden,” she said. “It is a place of love, remembrance and comfort for families who have experienced the loss of a child.”
She said the vandalism had affected not only the charity, but also hospital staff who support bereaved families and the wider community who have supported the garden since its creation.
Despite the devastation, Hoskin said the public response had been a reminder that “love will always outweigh hate”, with the charity receiving messages of support, donations, and offers of help.
“The garden was created to provide a peaceful sanctuary for anyone grieving the loss of a child,” she said. “We remain committed to restoring the memorial and ensuring the Forever and Always Garden continues.”
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said that, although the Phoebe Hoskin Trust manages the garden, the Trust was exploring how to support the charity and revive the memorial space.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they had received a report of damage to a memorial garden at Derriford Hospital overnight between 29 and 30 June.
Officers were also informed that a number of items had been stolen from a shed, with enquiries ongoing.
The impact of the damage has been felt across the baby loss community, with other charities offering their support.
Aimee Green, founder of baby loss charity Luna’s Fund, described the incident as “heartbreaking”, saying memorial spaces such as the Forever and Always Garden are “sacred” places for families experiencing unimaginable grief.
“These memorials are places of remembrance, comfort and connection,” she said. “To see them damaged is deeply upsetting for parents who are already carrying such a loss.”
She praised Hoskin and her team for their work maintaining the garden and ensuring babies have a place where they can be remembered, adding that Luna’s Fund stood alongside affected families, the Phoebe Hoskin Trust and Derriford’s bereavement team in hoping the memorial could be restored quickly and respectfully.
For the families who visit the garden, the damaged statue represents far more than stone and structure. It is a place where memories are held, children are honoured, and grief is shared, but the community has rallied around the hope that this sanctuary can be rebuilt.
Nearly all of the items in the shed have been replaced after one man raised money in the local area.
Hoskin reiterated that no act of vandalism diminishes the love families have for their children, and thanked everyone who has stood beside those affected by this destruction.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.