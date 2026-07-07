Salcombe Town Council have installed three new visitor information signs at Bonfire Hill, Creek and North Sands Car Parks.
Designed to help residents and visitors explore all that Salcombe has to offer, the new maps highlight: key walking routes, beaches, ferry connections, viewpoints and places of interest
bike racks and QR codes linking to an interactive online map.
The new signage forms part of a wider Town Council project to create a single, recognisable Salcombe wayfinding brand across the town.
By introducing a consistent, easy-to-use signage system, they aim to improve visitor flow, support local businesses, celebrate Salcombe's unique heritage and reduce street clutter.
These signs will make it easier to navigate and enjoy everything the town has to offer.
They were installed by Tim, the Town Ranger, and a team of councillors.
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