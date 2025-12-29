South Hams's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 5 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent entry slip and Wrangaton exit slip - carriageway closure for horticultural works, entry slip diversion via - B3372 to Marley Head and join A38, exit slip diversion via - A38 to Ivybridge junction, B3213.
• A38, from 7pm January 6 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm January 7 to midnight, January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Deep Lane to Smithaleigh lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 9 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for structural maintenance works. Diversion via A385 and A384.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.