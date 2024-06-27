Three children were rescued after disappearing into the water at Mothecombe beach yesterday afternoon.
An HM Coastguard helicopter was brought in to assist crews from the RNLI and rescuers from Yealm and Bigbury .
The children reportedly paddleboarded out from the beach around 5.45pm and became stranded.
A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “"HM Coastguard were tasked to reports of three children in the water near Mothecombe Beach today, June 26 at 5.45pm.
Bigbury and Yealm Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI Salcombe and Plymouth lifeboats, a Coastguard helicopter and South Western Ambulance Service were on scene.
“All casualties was recovered ashore and have been accounted for."