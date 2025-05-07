Are you brave enough to face the critique of Judges’ Patrick Grant and Esme Young? The Great British Sewing Bee is casting for its 12th series and looking for amateur home sewers to take on the challenge.
Applicants are required to have experience making different types of garments; be that womenswear, menswear or childrenswear. Most importantly casters want to see a love and passion for creating unique clothes.
Previous contestants have enjoyed a range of successes - from TV appearances to book releases.
Series two winner, Heather Jacks, designed her own fabric rage with The Craft Cotton Company whereas Nicole Akong (series six finalist) created HOUSE OF AKONG.
Applicants apply before 8pm on Wednesday 14 May 2025. If you think you have what it takes, visit www.applyforsewingbee.co.uk