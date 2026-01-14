Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Plymouth have thanked the public for their support following an e-fit appeal which was published yesterday, Tuesday 13 January.
Shortly before 4am on Saturday 10 January a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown male in the Mutley Plain area of the city.
An investigation was launched as soon as the report was received.
A scene guard was put in place on Furzehill Road which was later removed.
Detective Constable Victoria Fagan, said: “Following the e-fit being published our investigation team has received a number of names and other possible lines of enquiry as part of this investigation.
“We are content the e-fit has been successful in generating new lines of enquiry.
“These will be processed and investigated in due course as we continue to seek justice for the victim in the case.
“She is being supported by specially trained officers as our enquiries continue.
“The e-fit being published follows on from CCTV trawls and house-to-house enquiries which have all taken place following the incident.
“Anybody with any relevant information not yet reported to police is asked to contact us on 101 or via our website quoting log 116 of 10 January.
“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
