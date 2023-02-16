Owners of Lukesland Gardens said thank you to everyone who gave generously at their Red Cross Earthquake Appeal last weekend.
The one-off early opening of the gardens raised over £6,500, which has been sent to the Disasters Emergency Committee, through the British Red Cross.
Owner Lorna Howell said: “Thank s to the Ivybridge Co-op for a food voucher, to the cake bakers (including Plant Bakes Devon for amazing vegan cup cakes and Sue, who rushed home to make another ginger cake half way through the day) and to the volunteer tea room staff, who worked their socks off
“And, of course, to everyone who spread the word and came or sent donations.
“People were incredibly generous - we are quite bowled over by the amount raised.”