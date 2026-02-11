Jenny has written around 50 books in total, including reading scheme titles and phonics guides, which she says present their own unique challenges: “They will be used in schools or by libraries and are graded reading schemes, so you might start off at a very early stage, you've got pink phonics books, with say a cat, really easily decipherable things, but it can actually be quite challenging to make an interesting story with such a tiny amount of vocabulary and then it builds up through the different colour levels until it provides a link straight into reading proper novels by the time you get to the top colours.”