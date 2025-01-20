It’s third time lucky for developers planning a lavish new home in the most expensive street in Devon.
Two previous plans for the home in Salcombe’s Devon Road – dubbed ‘Millionaire’s Row’ by one travel writer – had fallen by the wayside. Now South Hams Council planners have agreed by a single-vote margin to allow the current building at Sheerwater to be demolished.
In its place will be a four-level home with four bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool. The average house price in Devon Road, which looks out over the Salcombe estuary towards East Portlemouth, is well over £1 million.
One earlier plan for an ultra-modern new home finished in white render and glass was lodged in 2022 and rejected by the planning committee. The owners said they would appeal.
A second proposal was withdrawn in 2023.
Now the 2025 version has been given the go-ahead, with less glass and more natural stone in the design.
Councillors heard that the developers had taken on board previous criticisms, and planning officers were recommending approval.
But some councillors still had reservations, and a statement from Salcombe Town Council said the new design was “slab-like, brutal, clumsy and dull”.
Cllr Simon Rake said it was not environmentally-friendly to knock down a serviceable home and replace it. He went on: “We try and do the right thing, and then to compromise to this extent feels like banging one’s head against a brick wall.”
And Cllr Mark Long added: “I’m pleased there have been changes, and I’m not saying this is an abomination, but the design is still not good enough.”
However, Cllr Guy Pannell told the meeting: “I think it fits in well.
“It is much less intrusive than what is there now, and I see no problem in not having yet another white-rendered stark building. A lot of thought has gone into it.”
The committee voted by six votes to five to allow the new development to go ahead.