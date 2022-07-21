‘There is only one candidate who can rebuild trust’ says Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall
Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has just Tweeted his support for Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race. Mr Mangnall had previously backed Jeremy Hunt
Subscribe newsletter
Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has Tweeted his backing for former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become thew next leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister.
In his Tweet he said: “There is only one candidate who can rebuild trust, restore the economy and win the next General Election-Rishi. I am proud to be supporting him to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.”
I am proud to be supporting @RishiSunak to be the next Prime Minister.— Anthony Mangnall MP (@AnthonyMangnal1) July 21, 2022
He can and will deliver across the country. #leadership #trust #politics pic.twitter.com/8ohvJQe1AS
Mr Magnall was originally supporting Jeremy Hunt who was knocked out in the first round.
Fellow South Hams MP, the member for South West Devon Sir Gary Streeter, has given his backing to Rishi Sunak from the outset.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |