Totnes Town Councillor Tim Bennett, was officially elected as the Mayor of Totnes for 2025 at the Full Council meeting held on 12th May.
Tim said: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as the Mayor of Totnes.
“Totnes is rich in history, creativity, and civic spirit. As Mayor, I am committed to working alongside residents, businesses, and partners to build on these strengths and ensure the Town Council continues to be a voice for positive change.”
Tim is actively involved with a number of local groups, including Bridgetown Alive and The Museum Trust, as well as local schools and Daisy and Rainbow Childcare Centres.
Residents can meet Totnes Town councillors and ask questions at the upcoming Town Meeting taking place at 6pm on Thursday 15th May 2025 in the Guildhall.