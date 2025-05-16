New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Firscroft Honey Farm at TQ3 ; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Red Earth Kitchen at TQ7 ; rated on May 8

• Rated 5: Burgh Island Causeway at Marine Drive, Bigbury On Sea; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Totnes Rare Breeds Farm Garden Café at Hampstead Farm Lane, Littlehempston; rated on April 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Fortescue Arms at East Allington; rated on May 1