New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Firscroft Honey Farm at TQ3 ; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Red Earth Kitchen at TQ7 ; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Totnes Rare Breeds Farm Garden Café at Hampstead Farm Lane, Littlehempston; rated on April 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Fortescue Arms at East Allington; rated on May 1