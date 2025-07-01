The Riverford Field Kitchen in Buckfastleigh is celebrating their 20th anniversary, having opened their doors in 2005 with the help of Gordon Ramsey and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.
Guy Singh-Watson, Riverford founder, said: “The Riverford Field Kitchen is the embodiment of everything we are trying to achieve - cook what we grow, waste nothing and feed people great food. Twenty years on, and I am proud that we have stayed true to these principles. We’ve come a long way, but the purpose hasn’t changed one bit.”
To mark the anniversary, The Riverford Field Kitchen will be hosting a series of events throughout July. Diners will journey through Riverford’s roots - welcome drink in hand - before savouring the seasons best plates.
With a ticketed event on each Saturday in July, everyone can get involved.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.