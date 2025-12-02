The Salcombe RNLI Resolution Fun Run is a 7km scenic trail run.
Kickstart your New Year’s Eve with a feel-good challenge in support of Salcombe RNLI. The Resolution Fun Run is a family-friendly yet rewarding road and trail route that welcomes all abilities — whether you're racing the clock or just out for a scenic jog.
Starting from the heart of Salcombe on Island Street, the 4.3-mile loop winds along the tranquil Batson Creek, climbs the scenic trail to Snapes Point, then loops around for panoramic estuary views before returning by road to finish back where it began.
Expect community spirit, stunning views, and a warm welcome at the finish with tea, coffee, and bacon rolls available to purchase — the perfect reward after a winter run.
Lace up, bring your crew, and help raise vital funds for Salcombe’s RNLI Lifeboat Station and run for a great cause this NYE!
Registration opens at 8.30am with the start time from 9.30am onwards and you can enter on the day if is hasn’t sold out.
There is also a prize for the first placed male and female of a night’s stay for two at the South Sands Hotel.
The Salcombe RNLI Resolution FUN RUN will be in aid of the RNLI as Letsgovelo is based in Salcombe.
As such 80 per cent of entries fees will be donated to the Salcombe RNLI charity fund with the rest covering events and admin costs.
Each participant is encouraged to fundraise £10 which can be done by setting up a RNLI Salcombe Just Giving page - https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/salcombe-rnli-resolution-run-2025
The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea.
Powered primarily by kind donations, the search and rescue service has been saving lives for nearly 200 years.
