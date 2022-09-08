The Queen was a ‘source of comfort and stability for millions’ police say
DEVON and Cornwall Police is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II this afternoon, 8 September.
Temporary Chief Constable Jim Colwell said: ‘It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth today.
‘On behalf of everyone at Devon and Cornwall Police, I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this very sad time.
‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been a source of comfort and stability for millions of people across the world over her long and enduring reign of 70 years.
‘She has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history and is a much-loved figure across the world.
‘With an unwavering devotion to serving the public both here and in the Commonwealth, she has been an important figurehead throughout the decades. There is a very sad mood across the Force today and our entire police family joins the nation in mourning this sad news.
‘Our flags will be flying at half-mast at the following locations within the Force area: Police HQ, Middlemoor, Exeter, Bodmin, Truro, and Camborne police stations in Cornwall, and Charles Cross and Crownhill police stations in Plymouth.
‘Memorial plans will be announced by local councils and we ask the public to follow local authority websites for further information.
‘We will be coming together as a Force to support the communities of Devon and Cornwall over the coming days as they reflect on Her Majesty’s reign and mark this historic moment in time.’
An online book of condolence will be available on the Buckingham Palace website.
Books of condolences will also be available for people to sign across Devon and Cornwall. Please visit council websites for more details.
