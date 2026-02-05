Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man pictured following a fatal road traffic collision between Ashburton and Buckfastleigh.
At around 1.10am on Monday, January 26, a single vehicle collision took place on the unnamed road between Buckfastleigh and Ashburton, near to Strawberry Fields Farm Shop Buckfastleigh.
It was reported the following afternoon when a green Subaru Legacy Outback was found in the field next to the road.
The driver of the vehicle, a local man in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.
It is believed the man pictured on CCTV shortly after the collision may have either witnessed or heard the collision, or seen the Subaru in the moments before it.
Contact them on 101 or via the website quoting log 555 of January 27.
