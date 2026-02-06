A new sexual abuse support model has been launched across Devon and Cornwall to improve support for survivors of rape and sexual abuse.
The service, launched on February 2 during Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, aims to make it easier for survivors to access help, with clearer routes to support and services working more closely together. Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said the new approach would help ensure survivors receive better support, more quickly.
A former service user, who is now an ambassador for Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services, welcomed the new model. She had to wait almost two years for therapy after being referred in 2022.
She said, “It was a massive step to ask for help, especially around sexual violence, as there is so much stigma and shame. You build yourself up ready to speak about it, and then you have to carry on as normal while you wait. My mental health suffered trying to cope with it, but when I did get support, it was fantastic.
“Waits have thankfully now improved. The new model sounds really good because survivors will be able to get support quicker and it recognises some people need different things.”
Bethan Ridge, who leads the specialist support team at Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services, said the changes will help support organisations work together better and give survivors more options.
“My team are so looking forward to working more collaboratively with our new partners who are coming on board through this contract. It feels we now have a more rounded partnership which will further deepen survivor choice, as well as support our resilience, enable us to share best practice, and work in solidarity with like-minded charities who all want the best for survivors of rape and sexual abuse in Devon”.
The commissioner said the new approach will help make sure survivors get compassionate care and timely access to the support they need.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.