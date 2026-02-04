The police watchdog has issued misconduct notices to 18 members of Devon and Cornwall Police as part of an ongoing investigation into the force’s contact with a woman prior to her murder.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed that 15 officers, two staff members, and one former officer have been served with notices ranging from misconduct to gross misconduct.
The investigation centres on the death of Claire Chick, 48, a university lecturer who was killed by her estranged husband in January 2025.
Plymouth Crown Court previously heard that Ms Chick had made six separate statements to police regarding the behavior of her ex-partner, Paul Butler.
Despite Butler being arrested three times for stalking, harassment, and assault, he remained at liberty.
In a final statement recorded the day before her death, Ms Chick warned officers that she feared Butler would kill her if he were not stopped.
Ms Chick was found seriously injured on January 22, 2025, in West Hoe Road, Plymouth, and died later in hospital.
Butler pleaded guilty to stabbing her more than 23 times and was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison.
A spokesperson for the IOPC expressed condolences to the victim’s family, describing their loss as "devastating."
The watchdog clarified that their investigation is focused on the period between September 2024 and the date of the murder.
Regarding the scope of the inquiry, the IOPC stated: “Investigators are looking at the actions and decisions taken by Devon and Cornwall Police and examining whether relevant policies and procedures were followed.”
The watchdog emphasised that the serving of these notices does not guarantee that formal disciplinary proceedings will follow.
The status of these notices will remain under review as investigators continue to analyse the decision-making processes used by the force to manage the risk Butler posed.
