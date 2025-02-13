The Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA) has announced the appointment of Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal as its President for 2025.
The announcement was made during the annual meeting of members.
The DCAA, best known for its flagship event, The Devon County Show, is thrilled that Her Royal Highness has accepted to be the Association’s figurehead and President given The Princess Royal’s longstanding commitment to Food, Farming and the Countryside.
The Princess Royal is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and sister to HM The King, who is patron of the Devon County Agricultural Association. Her Royal Highness not only runs her own farm and estate in Gloucestershire but was the first member of The Royal Family to compete in the Olympic Games when she rode The Queen’s horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event.
The Princess Royal succeeds Michael Caines MBE DL, the celebrated Michelin star chef, as President.
Her Royal Highness will be supported in her year of office by Deputy President Roger Ellis. Roger, a fourth-generation farmer from Dunchideock, took over the family farm at the age of 18 following his father’s death.
His connection with this annual celebration of rural life in Devon spans an impressive sixty years, most recently serving as Chief Steward of the Horse section.
Commenting on his appointment, Roger said, “I am honoured to take up the Deputy Presidency and will greatly enjoy supporting The Princess Royal during her year as our President, particularly given our mutual passion for horses and rural life.
2025 also happens to be the year that my wife Mary and I celebrate our diamond wedding anniversary—60 years of marriage, which is quite a milestone. It’s going to be quite a year all around.”
The Devon County Show takes place on May 15, 16 and 17.
More information from: www.devoncountyshow.co.uk.