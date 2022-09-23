The Chancellor announces his mini-budget
Subscribe newsletter
The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been giving his mini-budget in the Commons.
He began with energy bills and a £2,500 price cap. The government could spend tens of billions helping to subsidise bills over the next couple of years paid from increased borrowing.
The energy package will cost £60 billion for the six months from October.
For business, charities and the public sector the energy bill relief scheme will reduce wholesale energy costs.
There is a focus on growth and the aim over the medium term is to reach a trend rate of growth of 2.5 per cent through tax incentives and reform.
The cap on bankers bonuses meaning a banker’s bonus cannot be higher than twice their annual salary unless shareholders agree will be scrapped.
It was introduced in 2014 following the global financial crisis.
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves criticised the lack of a windfall tax on energy providers and the scrapping of the cap on bankers bonuses. She said the cost of the energy price cap funded by borrowing would leave eye-watering profits by the energy companies untaxed meaning working people would pick up the bill. She characterised it as a plan to reward the already wealthy.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |