Shoppers visiting Tesco in Kingsbridge will benefit from products remaining at a set price after the retail giant has announced it will be locking the prices of thousands of items until Easter.
The decision was made by Tesco as the cost of living crisis has imapcted households nationwide, and the company hopes to support support its customers through this period, which has been stressful for many.The initiative has been put into action just as UK food prices are reported to have soared to a record rate in December 2022.
Chief executive of Tesco, Jason Tarry, said: “As we start the New Year, we know times are tough for many of our customers right now. We hope this extended price lock commitment gives our customers the certainty of knowing that over a thousand household favourites and own brand essentials will stay at the same low price for months to come – helping them budget when they need it most.”
Tesco has said that the price lock would be related to both its own brand items and popular branded products such as Heinz, McCains, and Birds Eye. It will cover a vast variety of areas, which will come as a relief to many shoppers over the winter period.
The prices of many of Tesco’s fresh, frozen, and cupboard items will be locked into place, as well as health and beauty products, pet food and household items such as laundry detergent.
The lock is due to continue for the next few months in an effort to counter the rising cost of living pressures many people are currently facing.
After the Christmas period, this is often a very difficult financial time of year for many, and the crisis has made it even harder for those who are attempting to budget their weekly expenses alongside rising electricity and heating bills.
Tesco has shared a list of some of the products that will remain the same price until Easter, which include: Heinz Baked Beans - £0.65, Birds Eye 4 Breaded Cod Cakes - £1.40, Bakers Whirlers Dog Treats Bacon and Cheese - £1.00, Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Shampoo - £1.95, Robinsons Orange Squash - £1.25, Surf Tropical Lily 3in1 Wash Capsules - £5.00, and many more.
The company has said of the scheme: “customers can shop a wide range of products bought week-in, week-out – from cupboard essentials and teatime favourites to household and health & beauty products – safe in the knowledge they are locked at a low price.”
This is not the first time the company has announced other price locks for its products, with the most recent lock starting in October last year, and hopefully this will be helpful to many.
The price lock includes over 1000 items and will be in place until April 10th.
For a full list of items that are remaining price-locked, you can visit tesco.plc.com