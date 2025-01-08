TELEGRAPH Hill is reportedly at a standstill following a collision as the Met Office upgrades its snow warning to amber.
Drivers are having to take the infamous stretch of road at a much reduced speed as traffic starts to build.
The disruption to travel caused by the weather has been compounded by an accident reportedly on the northbound carriageway of the A380.
But the road is closed in both directions, the Mid-Devon Advertiser understands.
Devon County Council’s highways alert system said: ‘A380/A38 is closed southbound and westbound at Splatford Split currently due to snow.
‘The A380 is closed northbound and A38 still open Eastbound.’
The Mid-Devon Advertiser has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police.
This comes as the Met Office has upgraded its yellow weather warning for snow to amber.
The warning lasts until 9pm tonight, Wednesday, January 8.
Also, the Exeter-based forecaster is warning that ice is likely to form overnight and into Thursday, January 9.