STAFF at Torbay Hospital’s maternity unit were delighted to receive a £1,584 donation from a team of environmental consultants who walked, ran, swam and cycled a total of 2,564.4 miles.
The team, from the Torquay office of Rock Compliance, took part in the company’s Race the Regions challenge in aid of the Mary Delve Bereavement Suite in Torbay Hospital’s maternity unit.
They chose to donate to the bereavement suite following the support a member of the team received earlier this year after he and his wife suffered the loss of their baby son, Buddy.
The suite is used by families affected by the loss of a baby during pregnancy or immediately after birth.
Race the Regions is an inclusive company-wide walk, run, swim and cycle challenge, touring between the company’s nine regional offices - a distance of 2,564.4 miles.
Each team was made up of eight people, and the distance could be covered by any of the means.
Becky Bellett, Rock’s operations scheduler, said: “Between us as a Race the Regions team we walked, ran, swam, and cycled the 2564.4 miles and used this as a way of raising funds for the Mary Delve Suite to create a lasting legacy for Buddy.
“We are hoping that the funds raised will help to purchase items that will benefit other families affected.”
Bereavement midwife Anna Stewart, thanked the team for their generous support. “Their donation will help fund items that can’t be funded by the NHS but that we know will make such a difference to the bereaved families that we support.
“We are currently raising funds for items for the Mary Delve Bereavement Suite and to refurbish our quiet room, which provides a calming space for families to receive and understand potentially upsetting news.
“Previous donations have helped fund a coffee machine, books to support families and ‘heart in hand’ keepsake hearts that come in two parts; one that can be placed in the baby’s hand or blanket when saying goodbye, and the other for the parent to keep.”