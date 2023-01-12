Tally Ho have decided to withdraw from providing the SH160 and 162 bus routes.
The SH160 is the Kingsbridge town service and the SH162 runs between Kingsbridge, Loddiswell, Thurlestone and Hope Cove.
Managing Director Don McIntosh says: “The reason for our withdrawal is that we have run out of bus drivers, we simply have no staff. Over the last year we have advertised extensively, trained new drivers and explored every avenue to find recruits but we have not been able to solve the problem. In recent months the pressures have become intolerable and we simply cannot continue. There is no other reason for our decision.”
The company are ending their contract with Devon County Council on March 31 and in the meantime it will go out to tender.
Mr McIntosh doesn’t expect there to be any interruption to the service.