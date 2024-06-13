As part of Kingsbridge Nature Festival-Goers there’s an invitation to Take a Walk on the Wild Side at Dittiscombe Estate & Cottages, Slapton on Friday June 21 between 4.30pm and 6pm.
It’s an invitation to join local ecologist Ken Neal for an exuberant exploration of the wildlife and habitats of Dittiscombe Estate.
He’ll guide you around the 20-acre rewilded valley and help to deepen your understanding about nature, and what you can do to encourage wildlife.
Sweep nets and bug pots ar
Sensible footwear, clothing for changeable weather and own refreshments. recommended.
Dogs welcome on leads. Parking and toilets on site..
It’s free but there is a suggested donation of £10 per adult, children go free, to help fund the Friends of Salcombe & Kingsbridge Estuary (FoSKE) water quality project.
Directions: Dittiscombe Estate & Cottages, Slapton, TQ7 2QF. What 3 words ballpoint.widget.juggles