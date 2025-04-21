Local sustainability charity, Transition Town Totnes (TTT) is running a Green Match Fund campaign to raise a total of £4250, where every pound will then be generously matched by The Big Give Trust.
What started as an experimental approach to empower people to take action in their own communities as a positive response to the crises of our time; Transition Town Totnes has become the inspiration for a global movement and is celebrating 20 years of grassroots activity this year. Sometimes described as ‘hope with its sleeves rolled up’, TTT continues pushing towards more resilient, caring, and connected ways of co-existing.
Projects that come under the Transition Town Totnes umbrella include the Climate Hub; Transition Streets; Incredible Edible Totnes, their 30x30 initiative and, most recently, Totnes Grows Flax.
Guy Erlacher-Downing, Coordinator at Transition Town Totnes, said: "Transition Town Totnes works to empower over a dozen local projects to think globally while acting locally, to benefit our community, economy, and ecosystems. We are really excited to be partnering with the Green Match Fund once again to raise key funds for our community-led work in Totnes and the surrounding areas. This funding is particularly important as it will go some way to supporting core costs which enables the variety of projects that Transition Town Totnes helps deliver.
"Your donations will support us to continue offering resources, skills, and connections, and grow initiatives that drive positive change, fostering economic, environmental, and social shifts that build local resilience, in connection with the wider world. Thank you so much for any donation you feel able to make - every £1 counts this week as it will help us unlock match funding up to a combined total of £8500 which will make a huge difference."
Visit: bit.ly/GreenMatchFund and make a donation of any amount when the campaign page is live between midday on Tuesday, April 22 and midday on Tuesday, April 29.