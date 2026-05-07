Fish and chips are amongst the most popular takeaway and eat-in food in the South Hams but we are all being encouraged to switch cod for other fish such as hake, whiting, pollock and coley.
The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) has taken all cod caught in UK waters (known as the Northern Shelf or the UK Continental shelf) off its Good Fish Guide of all fish that can and cannot be sustainably eaten but luckily haddock still can as well as Icelandic, Alaskan and Bering Sea cod.
Most fish and shellfish caught along the South Hams coast is landed in either Brixham or Plymouth with smaller amounts landed in Salcombe, Dartmouth and on various beaches.
Overfishing is the main issue for cod along with global warming which means that the fish are migrating further north.
Plymouth has a reputation for top-quality day boat fish – in other words, fish caught by smaller vessels that land their catch the day it’s caught.
That’s when it’s at its best and its freshest, and yet so often people, even in fishing communities, don’t know about or appreciate the many delicious species that are available on their doorstep.
The Plymouth Fishing & Seafood Association (PFSA) started a campaign to increase the understanding and enjoyment of local fish. “Seafood Plymouth”.
Species such as gurnard, pouting, rays, mackerel and lemon sole are abundant on our shores.
They taste great and could easily replace some of the imported or farmed species. And by buying local, we’re ensuring food security for Britain by supporting local fishermen, communities and related businesses – and also cutting down our carbon footprint.
Their advice is: check the packaging in supermarkets to see where the fish has been sourced, ask your local fishmonger where the fish has been caught and buy online direct from local merchants.
Eating two portions a week is part of the recommended healthy eating guidelines.
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