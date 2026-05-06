Bus operator Stagecoach has announced a series of timetable changes affecting services in the South Hams and Brixham, aimed at improving reliability and supporting increased summer demand.
The updates, which will be introduced on Sunday, May 24, 2026, include revised running times, more frequent services, and the return of seasonal routes.
Among the key changes is an improved timetable for the Service 12 route between Newton Abbot and Brixham.
Running times will be adjusted across all days to improve punctuality, while additional early morning weekday journeys will operate from Brixham.
Sunday and public holiday services will increase from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes, providing an additional journey each hour.
Late-night travel will also be expanded, with overnight Saturday journeys extended to cover the full route between Newton Abbot and Brixham between midnight and 4am following customer demand.
Service 13, which connects Torbay Hospital and Brixham, will also see revised running times, alongside earlier departures for school and college services to improve arrival times.
In the South Hams, seasonal services are set to return for the summer period. The Dartmouth Park and Ride (Service 91) will resume from 23 May for the bank holiday weekend and then again from 27 July to 31 August. During these peak periods, buses will be running every 10 minutes or every 20 minutes at other times.
Meanwhile, the Service 120 between Paignton and Kingswear will reduce the number of timing points in a bid to improve punctuality.
Stagecoach said the changes are designed to “boost reliability and support the busy summer season” while improving access across Devon.
Passengers are being advised to check updated timetables before travelling.
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