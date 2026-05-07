Blackawton Primary School marked Earth Day this term with a series of creative and hands-on activities designed to help pupils reflect on how they can care for the planet and make a positive environmental impact.
The very first Earth Day was held in 1970. Since then, the Earth Day Network has been mobilising over 1 billion people annually to help protect the planet.
Children from every class took part in practical learning experiences focused on sustainability, conservation and environmental awareness. The activities encouraged pupils to think about how small everyday actions can contribute to a healthier planet.
A standout contribution came from Class 1, who made a commitment to reduce waste by recycling fruit scraps through a classroom wormery. This initiative will help reduce landfill waste while producing nutrient-rich compost to support plant growth. The class also created a crafted model of the Earth as part of their learning.
Class 2 pupils embraced the theme of growing and sustainability by planting peas in the school garden. They are now looking forward to watching the plants grow and learning more about how to care for them over time.
Class 3 had a busy week, planting a range of vegetables with the aim of using their harvest later in the term. The class also welcomed a visit from a solar engineer, who introduced pupils to the principles of sustainable energy. Inspired by the session, children designed their own imaginative solar-powered toys.
Class 5 also took part creating a wildflower patch on the school field and planted their first seeds, supporting biodiversity and encouraging pollinators within the school grounds.
Music also played a role in the celebrations, with pupils rehearsing the school song “I am the Earth” in preparation for the upcoming Dart Music Festival.
Liam Fielding, Headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said: “Earth Day has been a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to learn about sustainability in a meaningful and practical way. We are incredibly proud of their enthusiasm, creativity and commitment to protecting the environment. These activities show that even small actions can make a real difference.”
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