More than 100 people enjoyed cream teas and spectacular sea views as a popular fundraising event raised around £1,445 for Salcombe Health Centre.
The Friends of the Redfern Centre (F.O.R.C.), the patients' group for Salcombe Health Centre, held its annual Cream Tea at the Cottage Hotel in Hope Cove on July 23.
Guests were treated to cream teas and cakes supplied by the hotel while taking in views from the restaurant and terrace. A raffle featuring prizes donated by local businesses also helped boost the fundraising total.
F.O.R.C. chair Pam Hincklieff thanked the committee, the Cottage Hotel, volunteers, local businesses and everyone who attended for their support.
The money raised will be used to buy additional equipment and facilities for the Redfern Centre, helping patients access more treatments and procedures at the surgery.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.