Pupils, families and their four-legged friends came together for a day of fun at the annual dog show hosted by All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy.
The popular community event saw a wonderful variety of dogs and handlers take to the ring, with George and Doug taking home first place and Isla and Frank securing an impressive second place.
As well as celebrating the bond between children and their pets, the event also raised more than £100 to support the school.
The school has thanked everyone who took part, attended or helped make the event such a success, with special recognition going to Kate Davey for organising the day and Jess Doyle for judging the competition.
Hannah Ruston, headteacher at All Saints’ Thurlestone C of E Academy, said: "Our dog show is always a wonderful occasion that brings our whole school community together, and this year's event was no exception. It was fantastic to see so many families taking part and cheering each other on while enjoying a fun afternoon together.
“Congratulations to all of our winners and a huge thank you to everyone who helped organise, support and participate in the event. We are especially grateful to Kate Davey and Jess Doyle for their time and enthusiasm, and to everyone who helped us raise more than £100 to support the school."
Tracey Cleverly, Trust Lead at Learning Academy Partnership, said: "Events like this are a wonderful example of how our schools create opportunities that extend beyond the classroom and strengthen relationships across the wider community. It is fantastic to see pupils, families and volunteers coming together to enjoy such a positive event while raising money to support the school. "Congratulations to everyone involved in making the day such a success."
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