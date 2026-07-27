Staff at The Oyster Shack in Bigbury have been left “hurt and angry” after a group of six diners allegedly left the restaurant without paying for an expensive meal.
The party, made up of three men and three women, is believed to have left the restaurant in a new black Range Rover Defender on the evening of Saturday, July 25, after enjoying a meal featuring some of the restaurant’s most expensive menu items.
Owner Kieron Vanstone said the group appeared to have spent 100 per person, with the estimate bill totalling around £600.
He said: “They they ordered everything which was very expensive.
“There were six of them so you imagine that that's £100 per person.
“You really don't get that very often where where they where they order the lobster and I was told they ordered four lobsters and fruit de mer which are singularly the the most expensive items on the menu and that's why it racked up so high.
“Normally people would be in the region of £30 or £40 pounds per person, but this was crazy, there was this real intent from minute one.
Kieron believes the incident was planned, saying the group either decided to leave without paying before arriving or while ordering their meal: “They thought of it before they arrived or as they were about to order,” he said.
“It's definitely a very clear feeling of intention,” he added.
Restaurant Manager Alex contacted the police following the incident and has since received helpful information from members of the public via social media.
Kieron said: “Since we posted on our Facebook page we have had quite a lot of info and somebody even got a car number.”
Aside from the financial loss Kieron feels very sorry for his staff who were quite shaken up.
“It’s so demoralizing and distressing for the staff who feel like it's their fault like they they should have caught them so that was really unpleasant for them,” he said.
The restaurant wanted to spread the word as soon as possible to warm other businesses to be alert.
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