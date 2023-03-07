Gemma Trivett of Blackawton has received a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.
Newton Abbot Magistrates sentenced the 37-year-old of French Furze Road to six weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, for driving a blue Volkswagen Touran on French Furze Road on 23 March 2022 while disqualified. She also received a six month driving ban.
Trivett received a second six weeks prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and to run consecutively with the first offence, for driving a silver Ford S Max on Totnes Road, Paignton on 30 July 2022 while banned from driving.
She was also banned from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.
Magistrates said the reason for both custody sentences was that the offences were so serious and aggravated by having children in the car.
Trivett was also ordered to take part in an Activity Requirement: Participate in Thinking Skills Programme for 19 days for both offences.
She also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on both occasions, for which there was no separate penalty.
In a separate charge, Trivett admitted driving a silver Ford S Max on Lower Penns Road, Paignton on 10 September 2022 while nearly two times over the legal drink drive limit.
She was fined £120 and banned for driving for 41 months
On the same date she admitted driving without insurance, for which there was no separate penalty issued