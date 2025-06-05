New Catbikes are being introduced as part of South Hams District Council’s commitment to promote cycling, contributing to its ambitions of tackling climate change and supporting their communities.
Catbikes – stands for “Cycles Around Town”
The bikes will provide people visiting and living in Totnes the chance to travel around the town and surrounding areas in a greener, more sustainable way.
The e-bikes will be available to hire from eight “bases” around the town:
Shady Gardens, Rotherfold Square, Steamer Quay, Weston Lane, Bridgetown, Totnes Leisure Centre, Follaton House and Totnes Railway Station
There are bike racks at all eight sites, and the e-bikes will be delivered to each base and tested ahead of the launch.
Anyone wanting to hire a Catbike will need to download the Appbike app and register for the scheme on their smartphone before going for a ride; the app is available to download from both the App Store on iPhone and the Google Play Store on Android phones.
It’s free to sign up, and users can choose from two tariff prices depending on how long they want to hire an e-bike; they can pay £2 for every 30 minutes, or £10 for every six hours.
There’s also a monthly membership option which costs £5; this membership makes the first 30 minutes of every ride free.
Cllr Julian Brazil, South Hams Lead Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “The battery-powered bikes will make it easier to travel around the town, so people can see Totnes from a new perspective and coast up the town’s hardest hills.
“They’re a fun way to get around, and people who are keen to get on a bike now won’t need to be put off by the hills.
“They’re comfortable, and the beauty of e-bikes is that they open up cycling to everyone, even those who haven’t cycled for a long time.”
Cllr John Birch, South Hams Executive Member for Economy, said: “We are hopeful that the Catbikes will prove to be something of an attraction and bring even more people into Totnes.
“It’s such a vibrant community, with a fantastic array of shops, markets, restaurants, cafes, pubs and more.
It should give people the opportunity to explore the town from a different perspective and support our local economy.”
The scheme has been funded by a UK Government grant to help promote cycling in rural areas.
It’s being delivered by South Hams District Council, in partnership with Active Cycling Projects, who run the AppBike app.
The scheme will initially run as a trial for up to three years.
Catbikes are electric bicycles with three levels of power assistance, which works when you pedal.
A The battery must be turned on manually before you start your ride.
The battery will turn itself automatically off at the end of your hiring session.
The bikes have seven gears - gear 1 is the easiest for cycling up hills.
The bike lights are always on if the battery is turned on.
The power assistance is limited to 15kph.
To find out more about the scheme, visit: www.southhams.gov.uk/catbikes
