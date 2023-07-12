Fusion Lifestyle, the charity that manages the Ivybridge leisure centre in South Devon, has awarded one special dad from the area the prize of a year’s free membership for his family as a reward for being a wonderful Superdad and partner.
Local dad, Ben Bouston, was nominated by his partner for being her rock during a tough couple of years, when she went through several rounds of IVF and heart-breaking miscarriages, before finally conceiving their ‘miracle’ baby Amelia.
Ben’s partner said: “Ben deserves to be recognised for being the best partner and dad.
‘‘He comforted me every time I worried that something was going wrong and never once made me lose faith.
“He’s a natural born dad and a beautiful kind hearted soul who deserves the best every day.”
The Fusion team at Ivybridge look forward to welcoming Ben and his family at the centre and offering them a choice of facilities to enjoy, including family swims, gym, group exercise classes, racquet sports, kids soft play and much more – all right on their doorstep.
Winner Ben was one of many dads chosen to be celebrated across the country in a nationwide search by Fusion to find the best Father Figures.
Anthony Cawley, CEO, and a dad of four himself, said: “Celebrating the nation’s Father Figures is a great way for loved ones to recognise and reward someone special.
“Father figures come in lots of different guises and the prize of a year’s free membership to one of our centres will give them the chance to spend some time taking care of themselves and have fun with their families.”