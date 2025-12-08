South Hams's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm November 24 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via- A385, A384 and rejoin A38 at Dartbidge.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, from Buckfastleigh to Marley Head, junction carriageway closed for white lining works. Diversion via the A384 and A385.
• A38, from 6pm December 11 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Marsh Mills to Lee Mill used as a diversion route for BT closure of Heathfield Road.
• A38, from 7pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent exit slip road closed for white lining works. Diversion via the A38 eastbound to Marley Head, junction and the B3372.
• A38, from 7pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean to Rattery lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8am to 11am on December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge to Plympton, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 8am to 4pm on December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dartbridge to Rattery, lane closures for surveys.
• A38, from 8pm December 17 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.