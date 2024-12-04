Year 11 students from Dartmouth Academy have taken part in mock job interviews.
Members of the Rotary Club of Dartmouth came along to the school to act as interviewers. Pupils brought along CVs they had prepared on Unifrog - an online platform that helps students explore their interests, compare opportunities, and apply for courses- to discuss with them.
The event was part of the school’s extensive Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG) provision which helps students to make the best choice regarding their next steps.
All Year 11 pupils have also met with the school’s Assistant Principal, Nicola Perrott, to go through their college or sixth form applications and they will also be interviewed by a Level 6 qualified careers adviser to discuss their post 16 progression route.
Career focused assemblies take place weekly at the school and recent speakers have included Dr Wilson Lau, a former Dartmouth Academy student originally from Hong Kong.
He contacted the school as he was keen to return to speak to pupils about his job in paediatric medicine.
Ben Woolvin, the Home Affairs Correspondent at BBC South West, has also spoken at an assembly this term, telling attendees all about his work in politics and the media.
Dartmouth Academy is committed to providing the appropriate activities and experiences to enable pupils to make well-informed decisions and successful transitions in life and work.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“I want to say how grateful I am to all the volunteers from the Dartmouth Rotary who came in to support our students with their careers development.
The mock interviews were a fantastic opportunity for pupils to broaden their knowledge on all things careers based.”
If you would be interested in speaking to students about your career or holding an assembly, please do get in touch.
