A group of ladies and gentlemen from Fleet Care Home in Dartmouth attended a special VE Day-themed event and welcomed a number of visitors from the local community.
Local businessman and former veteran Barry Azzopardi is undertaking a mammoth walk in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund.
It is the Cateran Yomp, a 54-mile hike in 24 hours across rural Perthshire.
Barry brought along some items for sale.
He spent the hours chatting and engaging with everyone who really appreciated his company.
They also welcomed former veterans Michael and Robin.
The organisers are hoping the event will grow in popularity
They would like to thank all those who came along and popped a few quid into Barry's fundraising pot.
The next gathering will be on May 28.