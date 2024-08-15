Students and staff at Ivybridge Community College are celebrating today as Year 13 students receive their A Level and Vocational qualification results.
Despite facing significant disruptions during their GCSE years and altered examinations in 2022, this year’s cohort has shown remarkable courage, maturity and resilience.
The College are immensely proud of their achievements and the determination they have demonstrated throughout their educational journey, which have led to an impressive increase in this year's A Level pass rate. Over 40 per cent of their students achieved at least one A*- A grade, more than 50 per cent of all grades were A*- B, and over 80 per cent were A*- C.
There was a 100 per cent pass rate for both A Level Mathematics and English cohorts, and in particular congratulations to the Further Mathematics students who all achieved A* grades.
Students studying vocational subjects achieved remarkable success, with 50 per cent earning Distinction* or Distinction grades, and over 80 per cent securing a Merit or higher.
They take great pride in the breadth of subjects offered at Ivybridge Community College with 100 per cent A* - C achievements in: Economics, Sociology, Product Design, Dance, Film Studies, Business Studies, Applied Business, Art, Textiles, Music, Spanish and Photography.
This year, the students have excelled in their university applications, achieving places that surpass the national average.
They are particularly proud to highlight that two of their students have secured places at Oxford University: Ciaran Ricketts will be reading French and Spanish, and Sam Ricketts will be reading Law.
Additionally, two students, including James Deacon, have gained admission to Medical School.
Overall, students have outperformed previous years in securing places at prestigious Russell Group universities, reflecting their hard work and dedication.
Many students achieved multiple A* grades, including Joe Davies, Sam Hargreaves, James Deacon and Ruby Stuber.
Other top performers were Ellen Crimp, Ben Firth, Oscar Humphrey, Edie Birnie, Zara Fleming and Lottie Humphrey.
ICC consistently take great pride in the paths their students choose, and this year is no exception.
Their students are embarking on a range of opportunities, including university placements, apprenticeships, and training programmes both nationally and internationally.
Lucy Hack and Tianna Campbell have been awarded scholarships to pursue their studies in America.
Many of the students have also secured valuable apprenticeships with esteemed employers, including the Land Registry and Babcock.
Additionally, several students are embarking on careers in the military and public services, such as law enforcement and nursing.
Ms Martin, Director of Sixth Form, said, “It has been wonderful to work with this cohort of students. They have risen to the challenge of Level three study and have created a wonderful community within our Sixth Form.
The whole Sixth Form Team is so proud of their well-earned results and know they will take these results and use them as the stepping stones to fantastic and expansive careers.
We cannot wait to see the pathways our 2024 alumni take.
The whole team extends the largest congratulations to them all.”
On a final note, Mrs Hutchinson, College Principal, added, “Congratulations to all our students on this momentous occasion.
“The successes today reflect the work ethic and commitment of our Ivybridge Community College learners.
“I am hugely proud of all their achievements.
“Class of 2024 has been an incredible year group and such positive role models to our younger students.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our hardworking and dedicated staff and to our parents and carers who have supported the College throughout.
“On behalf of everyone at Westcountry Schools Trust and Ivybridge Community College, may I wish all our students the very best of luck on their next professional chapter”.